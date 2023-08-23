At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India

A railway bridge being built in India collapsed on Wednesday killing at least 26 workers and injuring two, police said, as the state-run railway authority opened an investigation.

The accident happened in Sairang town in the northeastern state of Mizoram, its chief minister, Zoramthanga, said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Media reported that up to 40 workers were at the site when the bridge collapsed but police said 28 workers were present.