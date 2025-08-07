India points finger at China, Turkey after Trump slaps additional 25pc tariff due to Russian oil imports

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, the Ministry of External affairs in its statement pointed out that India was being unfairly targeted for oil imports from Russia while countries like China and Turkey continued to do the same.

In its statement the MEA said, “The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.”

“It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” the MEA added.

The MEA’s clear indication is towards countries like China and Turkey that continue to source large percentage of crude oil or oil products from Russia.