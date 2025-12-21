Misleading propaganda over protest in front of Bangladesh High Commission: Randhir Jaiswal

India has claimed that misleading propaganda is being spread over the protest in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the protest did not create any security threat to the Bangladesh mission.

Amid strained Dhaka–Delhi relations following the July mass uprising in Bangladesh, around 20 to 25 protesters gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Saturday evening. According to mission officials, the protesters raised anti-Bangladesh slogans and issued threats against Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah.

After reports of the incident were published and circulated in various Bangladeshi media outlets, journalists in Delhi on Sunday sought a response from MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He later posted the written version of his response on his X handle.