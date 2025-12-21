Misleading propaganda over protest in front of Bangladesh High Commission: Randhir Jaiswal
India has claimed that misleading propaganda is being spread over the protest in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the protest did not create any security threat to the Bangladesh mission.
Amid strained Dhaka–Delhi relations following the July mass uprising in Bangladesh, around 20 to 25 protesters gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Saturday evening. According to mission officials, the protesters raised anti-Bangladesh slogans and issued threats against Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah.
After reports of the incident were published and circulated in various Bangladeshi media outlets, journalists in Delhi on Sunday sought a response from MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He later posted the written version of his response on his X handle.
Jaiswal said, "We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh.”
Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker, was beaten to death on 18 December in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, on allegations of blasphemy, after which his body was set on fire. Condemning the incident, Bangladesh’s interim government has said that at least 10 people have already been arrested.
Late on Saturday night, a group of people staged a protest in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi under the banner of ‘Akhand Hindu Rashtra Sena’.
Jaiswal claimed that there was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time during the protest. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes.
“The visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” the statement also reads.
Relations between the two neighbouring countries have hit a low since Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in the July uprising and fled to India.Although Bangladesh’s interim government has repeatedly requested her extradition, Delhi has not responded. Dhaka has also expressed dissatisfaction over the broadcasting of Sheikh Hasina’s statements and speeches from Delhi. Over the past year, this has led to the summoning and counter-summoning of high commissioners by both countries.
Saying that India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, “India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice”.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s interim government’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain expressed has questioned why members of an extremist Hindu organisation were allowed to gather in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi.
He stated that, following the incident, the family of the Bangladesh High Commissioner posted in Delhi has been feeling unsafe.