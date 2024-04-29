Northeast India ‘big beneficiary’ in India-Bangladesh ties: Jaishankar

During an interactive session on Northeast India’s integration with Southeast Asia and Japan at Kirori Mal College, New Delhi, Jaishankar said, “The partition of India in many ways broke or undermined a lot of the natural connectivity that the northeast India had enjoyed and would have enjoyed otherwise...The first few decades after our partition, the levels of growth that Northeast India should have seen, we actually saw that stunted because they did not enjoy all the advantages which many other parts of India had, simply because there were political barriers, administrative issues and therefore, in a way, what we are seeing now is something that should have come much earlier if history had been kinder to us.”

“If you look at the last decade, Northeast India has actually been a big beneficiary of this dramatic improvement in India-Bangladesh ties, when we did the land boundary agreement in 2015, once things settled down, there was a new level of trust and confidence between India and Bangladesh...” he said, lauding the growth in the region, and how it boosted New Delhi’s ties with Dhaka back in the day.