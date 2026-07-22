India presses China to tackle issues of market access, trade balance

"There are also concerns about predictability of supply chains ... We also need to agree on the meetings of various mechanisms and platforms as per our mutual priorities," Jaishankar said on X.

"Peace and tranquility in the border areas is obviously the prerequisite for normal ties," Jaishankar added after the meeting, held on the sidelines of a regional gathering in the Philippine capital of Manila.

"Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective. This will continue to need our constant attention."