India’s ‘cockroach’ leaders vow to keep up election protests

Leaders of India’s online “cockroach” movement pledged on Sunday to continue their campaign against the election commissioner, hours after they were released from detention as authorities sought to thwart a major demonstration.

The rally planned for Saturday in the capital New Delhi came after weeks of opposition mobilisation following allegations of misconduct during a nationwide voter roll revision that critics say could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.

The Election Commission of India, which oversees the voting process in the world’s most populous nation, has denied wrongdoing.