Delhi Protest
India’s ‘cockroach’ leaders vow to keep up election protests
The youth movement has emerged as one of the most significant political challenges to Modi during his third term in power, winning millions of followers on social media since it was launched in May as a satirical party.
Leaders of India’s online “cockroach” movement pledged on Sunday to continue their campaign against the election commissioner, hours after they were released from detention as authorities sought to thwart a major demonstration.
The rally planned for Saturday in the capital New Delhi came after weeks of opposition mobilisation following allegations of misconduct during a nationwide voter roll revision that critics say could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.
The Election Commission of India, which oversees the voting process in the world’s most populous nation, has denied wrongdoing.
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest movement, and two other leaders were detained on Saturday before they could disembark from their flight in Delhi ahead of the planned demonstration.
Thousands of protesters were also detained, according to the youth-led group and media reports.
“We will not back down,” CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said at a news conference in Delhi after his release from detention.
“We urge people to come out and carry out peaceful protests,” he added, vowing to continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.
The protest leaders were released on the condition that they would maintain “peace for one year”, Ratna Singh, the CJP’s head lawyer, said in a social media post.
In July, protests organised by the CJP over exam irregularities forced the resignation of the education minister, marking a rare climbdown by Modi’s administration.
Ahead of Saturday’s rally, authorities mounted a sweeping security operation across the capital, shutting down metro stations and more than 200 trains while imposing a ban on public gatherings in several areas.
‘Important to show up’
The protest leaders were released on the condition that they would maintain “peace for one year”, Ratna Singh, the CJP’s head lawyer, said in a social media post.
The Supreme Court, hearing petitions challenging the detentions and other security measures, directed the authorities on Sunday to ensure protesters gathering peacefully are not detained illegally.
“Detention shall only be after following a legal procedure,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi said in oral remarks.
The court also ordered authorities to ensure there was no disruption to internet connectivity after mobile access was temporarily shut down around the Jantar Mantar protest site on Saturday.
Authorities have not commented on the detentions.
In a social media post soon after his release, Dipke took aim at Modi, who “as PM, is an embarrassment to India”, he said.
“Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully.”
The youth movement has emerged as one of the most significant political challenges to Modi during his third term in power, winning millions of followers on social media since it was launched in May as a satirical party.
On Sunday, an AFP reporter saw dozens of people, including journalists, detained at three locations near Jantar Mantar, which remained fortified.
“I was detained for 10 hours yesterday,” said Aarti, 37, who gave only one name. “I have come again today because it is important to show up.”
‘Anger’
The revision of voter rolls at the centre of the protest campaign resulted in more than 133 million names being removed from electoral lists, according to media reports.
Critics say the revision has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims, potentially benefiting Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
Election authorities say the revision was aimed at eliminating duplicate, deceased and fraudulent entries.
The detention of protesters on Saturday triggered sharp criticism and accusations that Modi’s government was stifling dissent.
The UN human rights office called for the immediate and unconditional release of all those “arbitrarily detained” in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party has also vowed to press ahead with protests against the election commission despite the crackdown.
Gandhi said his party “and the youth of the country will once again take to the streets in large numbers” on Monday.
“The more Modi and his government crack down, the more the anger of Gen Z and students will grow,” he said.