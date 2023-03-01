India’s flagship conference on geopolitics, geo-strategy to begin 2 March

The 8th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy, will be held in New Delhi, India between 2 and 4 March, reports news agency UNB.

The theme of the 2023 edition is “Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?”

It is organised by Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF).