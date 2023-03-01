India’s flagship conference on geopolitics, geo-strategy to begin 2 March

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on 2 March.
President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, will join the inaugural session as the chief guest, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
The Raisina Dialogue 2023 will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs, experts from leading think tanks, and youth.
This year’s edition assumes special significance coming against the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency.
Over the course of three days, more than 250 decision makers and thought leaders of the World would engage each other across 100 conversations of various formats, and deliberate over five thematic pillars: (i) Neo Insurgence: Geographies, Domains, Ambitions (ii) Amoral Mosaic: Contest, Cooperate or Cancel (iii) Chaotic Codes: Sovereignty, Security, Society (iv) Pernicious Passports: Climate, Commons, Citizens (v) Grey Rhinos: Democracies, Dependencies and Debt Traps.
Over 2500 participants would be joining the Dialogue in-person and the proceedings would reach millions across various digital platforms.
During the past eight years, the Raisina Dialogue has consistently grown in stature and profile to establish itself as one of the leading global conferences on international affairs.