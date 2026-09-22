Bangladeshi patients in distress as authorities tighten restrictions on Kolkata hotels, guest houses

It felt as though a great misfortune had struck Md Rafiqul from Netrokona. Exactly one month ago, when his elder brother Shafiqul was diagnosed with cancer, local physicians advised chemotherapy.

It was decided that he would be taken to a hospital in Kolkata for treatment. With great difficulty, medical visas were obtained, and somehow managing the necessary funds, Rafiqul arrived in Kolkata at the end of August with his patient brother and his wife, Salma Begum.

They checked into a guest house in Central Kolkata. They did not have to wait long; Shafiqul was discharged after spending a night in the hospital to receive his chemotherapy. They were scheduled to stay at the same guest house for three more days for a few additional tests. However, despite having accepted an advance payment, the guest house owner forced them to vacate on the very first night.

Protests proved futile; around 10:30 pm, the guest house owner handed back the remaining money and turned them all out into the street with their luggage. Out of options, they were forced to lay out plastic sheets on the pavement to make a bed for the patient and themselves for the night.