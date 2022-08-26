Adani needs SEBI nod to buy stake as NDTV promoters barred from trading in securities markets

This restriction is for a period of 2 years, which expires on 26 November, 2022, NDTV said.

“Details in compliance with SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011, will be provided to VCPL,” NDTV informed the stock exchanges.

AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), on Tuesday made an announcement about the acquisition of 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.

Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), has exercised the rights to acquire 99.5 per cent of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited, a promoter group company of NDTV.

AMNL’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR) entitling it to convert them into 99.99 per cent stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5 per cent stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR, Adani Group said in a statement on Tuesday.

RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV and holds 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.

VCPL, along with AMNL & AEL (persons acting in concert), will launch an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent stake in NDTV, in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI’s (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Adani Group said.