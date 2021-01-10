Indonesia rescuers detect signal from downed plane in Java Sea

AFP
Jakarta
Indonesian Navy divers gather wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 during a search and rescue operation at sea near Lancang island on 10 January
Indonesian Navy divers gather wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 during a search and rescue operation at sea near Lancang island on 10 JanuaryAFP

Indonesian rescuers said Sunday they had detected a signal from a Boeing passenger plane that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff with 62 people on board.

A military vessel “has found the signal from (Sriwijaya Air) SJ182” and divers had recovered parts of the plane from around 23 metres (75 feet) below the water’s surface, the transport ministry said in a statement, citing Indonesia’s military chief Hadi Tjahjanto.

The ministry did not specify if the signal was detected from the downed plane’s black box.

