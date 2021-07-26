International Umrah pilgrimage resumes 10 Aug

Meanwhile, Umrah for Saudi citizens and residents in the Kingdom restarted Sunday.
In early July, the Hajj and Umrah ministry stopped receiving applications for Umrah to prepare for Hajj, which began on the 17th of the month.
However, from Sunday, Umrah agencies have been allowed to issue visas.
All countries have been allowed to send direct flights except for nine. Pilgrims from India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon will need to undergo a quarantine of 14 days in a third country before arriving in the Kingdom.
Also, it has been made mandatory to be vaccinated against Covid-19 with complete doses of either Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or J and J; complete doses of China's vaccines with a booster shot of either Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or J and J.
Umrah is a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina undertaken any time of the year. In February last year, it was suspended over fears of the Covid-19 outbreak.
However, the Kingdom reopened Muslim holy sites for Umrah after a six-month pause in October same year.