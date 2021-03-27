Iran, China to sign 25-year cooperation pact: Tehran

Iran and China are to sign a 25-year cooperation agreement later Saturday, Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, as the US rivals move closer together.

China is Iran’s leading trade partner and was the biggest buyer of Iranian oil before then US president Donald Trump reimposed sweeping unilateral sanctions in 2018 after abandoning a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

The pact, which will include “political, strategic and economic” components, will be signed by visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Tehran late Friday, Khatibzadeh told state television.