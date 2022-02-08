Iran nuclear deal 'in sight' but urgent need to finalise: USA

The United States said Monday a deal was possible with Iran on its nuclear program but that an agreement had to be completed urgently as Tehran advances its capabilities, on the eve of renewed talks.

The negotiations -- attended by China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Iran and the United States -- will resume in Vienna after being halted at the end of last month.

They come after parties in recent weeks cited progress in seeking to revive the 2015 accord that was supposed to prevent Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb, a goal it has always denied pursuing.

"A deal that addresses all sides' core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," a US State Department spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 framework agreement.