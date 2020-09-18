'Irreplaceable' stolen books recovered in Romania

The thieves rappeled 12 metres (40 feet) to the ground after entering via the roof, dodging movement sensors to spend hours rummaging through thousands of works destined for an auction in the US.

They left by the same route with a haul whose total value was estimated at around two million euros ($2.4 million).

Police arrested four Romanian suspects in June 2019 when they raided around 30 properties in the country's northeast, while around 10 others -- whose nationalities were not revealed -- were arrested in Britain.

But EU agency Eurojust said the January arrest in Turin of the suspected ringleader -- also Romanian -- who cooperated with authorities was "decisive" for recovering the works.