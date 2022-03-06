Israeli PM meets Putin in Moscow, then speaks with Zelenskiy by phone

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett met Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the war in Ukraine and later spoke by phone with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Bennett’s spokesperson said.

Bennett is coordinating his efforts in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany, an Israeli official said.

After his meeting with Putin, Bennett headed to Berlin for talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, his spokesperson said.