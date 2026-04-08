Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks Friday

Pakistan, which has forged a close relationship with President Donald Trump and is sensitive to developments in neighbouring Iran, emerged as a channel for messaging between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.

“We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days,” Sharif said.

Both Tehran and Washington said they had agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before President Donald Trump’s deadline to obliterate Iran was set to expire.

The war began when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader on 28 February, sparking retaliatory attacks from Tehran on Gulf nations and Israel.