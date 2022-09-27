Era of blind China engagement ending in Taiwan speech: Pompeo

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an audience in Taiwan on Tuesday that the era of "blind engagement" with China is ending, and that Beijing's increasingly aggressive behaviour has brought like-minded nations closer together.

One of former president Donald Trump's most hawkish advisers on China, Pompeo is the latest in a recent spate of Western politicians to visit Taiwan, often angering Beijing.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of a major gathering of Chinese Communist Party officials next month, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.

In a speech to a business forum in the city of Kaohsiung, Pompeo described Xi's decade in power as a turning point in relations between Washington and Beijing -- as well as many of China's neighbours.