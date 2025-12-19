Trump tells Ukraine to move 'quickly' on deal to end war

US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Ukraine to move "quickly" on a deal to end Russia's invasion, ahead of fresh talks expected in Miami at the weekend.

"Well, they're getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine moves quickly. I hope Ukraine moves quickly because Russia is there," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"And you know, every time they take too much time, then Russia changes their mind."

Trump has been pushing for a quick deal to end the fighting, and negotiating teams have proposed draft plans to end the war sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion.