Intense search for Iran's President Raisi after helicopter 'accident'

Iran was thrown into uncertainty Sunday as search and rescue teams scoured a fog-shrouded mountain area after President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter went missing in what state media described as an "accident".

Fears grew for the 63-year-old ultraconservative after contact was lost with the aircraft carrying him as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in East Azerbaijan province, reports said.

The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urged Iranians to "not worry" about the leadership of the Islamic republic, saying "there will be no disruption in the country's work".

"We hope that Almighty God will bring our dear president and his companions back in full health into the arms of the nation," he said in a nationally televised address as Muslim faithful prayed for Raisi's safe return.

Expressions of concern and offers to help came from abroad, including Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Russia and Turkey, as well as from the European Union which activated its rapid response mapping service to aid in the search effort.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani expressed gratitude for "governments and international organizations for their sympathy and offer of help in the search and rescue operations."