10 most powerful passports in the world

Passports and visas are a must to travel abroad. Yet, passports of some countries are as powerful as their passport holders need no visa to travel most countries and territories around the world. According to the latest edition of UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings, following are the 10 countries with the strongest passport in the world.
Tiny Asian island country Singapore ranked atop in the Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings 2025. Singapore passport holders can have access to as many as 193 visa-free destinations including countries like USA, UK and Canada.
Singapore passport holders, however, required visa to travel to several countries and territories, including Afghanistan, Algeria, the Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Bhutan, Eritrea, the Falkland Islands, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nauru, Niger, Sudan, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Yemen, and North Korea.
Another Asian nation Japan ranked second in the Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings 2025 after topping the index for seven consecutive years since 2018. Japan passport holders can travel to as many as 190 visa-free destinations, but require visa in advance to visit several countries and territories including Afghanistan, Algeria, Chad, Sudan, Bhutan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Libya, Ghana, Mali, Yemen, and North Korea.
South Korea shared the second spot with Japan as South Korean passport holders have access to 190 visa-free destinations, but they need a visa in advance to travel to several countries and territories, including Afghanistan, Algeria, Chad, Ivory Coast, Bhutan, Eritrea, Ghana, Libya, Mali, and North Korea.
Denmark holds the third spot in the Global Passport Rankings 2025. Its passport holders can visit as many as 189 countries and territories without obtaining a visa. Danish passport holders, however, does not enjoy visa-free access to several countries and territories including Afghanistan, Algeria, Chad, Ivory Coast, Bhutan, Eritrea, Ghana, Libya, Mali, and North Korea.
Finland jointly shared the third place with Denmark. Finnish passport holders enjoy visa-free access to as many as 189 countries and territories, but need visa in advance to visit countries and territories like Afghanistan, Algeria, Chad, Ivory Coast, Bhutan, Eritrea, Ghana, Libya, Mali, Nauru and North Korea.
French also came at third along with Denmark and Finland. French passport holders have visa-free access to as many as 189 destinations around the world, but need visa in advance to travel to several countries and territories including Afghanistan, Algeria, Chad, Ivory Coast, Bhutan, Eritrea, Ghana, Libya, Mali, Niger, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and North Korea.
Another country, Germany also ranked in third with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 189 countries and territories around the world. German passport holders, however, require visa in advance to visit several countries and territories including Afghanistan, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Chad, Bhutan, Eritrea, Ghana, Liberia, Libya, Mali, Niger, Nauru, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and North Korea.
Ireland came in the third in the Global Passport Rankings 2025. Irish passport holders have access to 189 visa-free destinations around the world, but require visa in advance to go to several countries and territories including Afghanistan, Algeria, Chad, Bhutan, Eritrea, Ghana, Libya, Mali, Nauru, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and North Korea.
Another European country, Italy, also shared the third place with other countries in the Global Passport Rankings 2025, as its passport holders require no visa to visit as many as 189 countries and territories around the country. Italian passport holder, however, need to obtain a visa to travel to several places including Afghanistan, Algeria, Chad, Bhutan, Eritrea, Ghana, Libya, Nauru, Niger, Mali, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen and North Korea.
Spain also shared the third spot with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to as many as 189 destinations around the country. Spanish passport holders, however, do not enjoy visa-free access to several places including Afghanistan, Algeria, Chad, Bhutan, Eritrea, Ghana, Libya, Nauru, Niger, Mali, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Turkmenistan and North Korea.