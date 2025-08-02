10 most powerful passports in the world

Tiny Asian island country Singapore ranked atop in the Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings 2025. Singapore passport holders can have access to as many as 193 visa-free destinations including countries like USA, UK and Canada.

Singapore passport holders, however, required visa to travel to several countries and territories, including Afghanistan, Algeria, the Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Bhutan, Eritrea, the Falkland Islands, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nauru, Niger, Sudan, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Yemen, and North Korea.