Reuters wins two Pulitzer Prizes for national and beat reporting

Reuters won two Pulitzer Prizes ​on Monday, one for national reporting for stories on US President Donald Trump's campaign of political retribution, and a second for beat reporting for investigations revealing how social-media behemoth Meta, knowingly ‌exposed users, including children, to harmful AI chatbots and fraudulent advertisements.

The Washington Post took home the prestigious award for public service for its reporting on the Trump administration and billionaire Elon Musk's sweeping cuts to federal agencies. The New York Times won three awards, including the investigative reporting prize for its probes into how Trump, his family and his allies have profited from the presidency.

The national reporting award, shared by Reuters staff, notably Ned Parker, Linda So, Peter Eisler and Mike Spector, was based on a ​series of stories detailing Trump's extraordinary efforts to use the levers of government to punish his political enemies.

The investigations examined how Trump has wielded executive power to exact retribution against hundreds of ​targets; among them federal prosecutors, military leaders, former US officials, law firms, universities and media companies. The reporters also documented the way that Trump's allies, including ⁠right-wing media figures and Republican officials, helped support and amplify his mission.