Global Covid cases top 608 million

India's federal health ministry reported 7,231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours on Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 44,428,393 in the country.
With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 64,667. The country logged 45 more related deaths, pushing the overall toll to 527,874 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported another Covid death and 214 new cases in 24 hours until Wednesday morning.
While the country's total fatalities rose to 29,323, the new numbers took its caseload to 2,011,946, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate rose to 5.20 per cent from Tuesday’s 4.08 per cent as 4,115 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate remained static at 97.24 per cent as 282 patients recovered during this period.
In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.