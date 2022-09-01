Global Covid cases top 608 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 608 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 608,022,534 and the death toll reached 6,495,890 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 96,347,971 cases so far and 1,071,420 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.