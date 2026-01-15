One year in, Trump shattering global order

One year into his second term, US President Donald Trump is shattering the post-World War II order as never before, leaving a world that may be unrecognisable once he is through.

Far from slowing down, Trump—who turns 80 in June—has rung in the new year with a slew of aggressive actions that brazenly defy the decades-old structure that was championed by the United States.

Trump on 3 January ordered an attack on oil-rich Venezuela that left more than 100 people dead in which commandos snatched leftist president Nicolas Maduro, a longtime US nemesis.

Since then, Trump has threatened force against both friend and foe.

The Republican leader has ramped up calls to seize Greenland from NATO ally Denmark and warned of striking Iran as the clerical regime violently represses protests.