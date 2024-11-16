Ukraine war will end sooner with Trump in office: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia's war against his country will "end sooner" than it otherwise would have done once Donald Trump becomes US president next year.

"It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

"The war will end, but we don't know the exact date," he added.

Zelensky said he had a "constructive exchange" with Trump during their telephone conversation after his victory in the US presidential election.