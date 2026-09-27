Gunmen kill 27 in two shootings in South Africa

Gunmen killed at least 27 people in two mass shootings in South Africa’s two main cities, police said on Sunday, in the latest violence to hit the crime-weary country.

Eight gunmen armed with assault rifles stormed a bar west of Johannesburg at around 1930 GMT on Saturday, killing 17 people and wounding 15 others.

The victims included 13 males and four females.

The suspects opened fire on customers drinking outside and then moved inside to continue shooting, police said.

The shooting took place in Wedela, a semi-rural township of brick houses and small businesses, surrounded by wide expanses of land scarred by mining.