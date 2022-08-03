Global Covid cases top 584 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 584 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 584,040,671 and the death toll reached 6,423,422 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 93,319,702 cases so far and 1,055,975 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.