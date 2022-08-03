Global Covid cases top 584 million

India reported 13,734 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,060,649 in the country, according to federal health ministry data released on Tuesday.
The country also logged 34 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,430.
The daily positivity rate stands at 3.34 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.79 per cent.
The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 38 locally transmitted confirmed Covid cases, including 12 in Hainan and 10 in Gansu, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Singapore reported 10,230 new cases of Covid on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,728,995.
Four more deaths were reported from Covid on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,524, the country's health ministry said.
Covid situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases in July, the highest death toll and cases in the last five months since March this year, said the health authorities.
Among the deceased, 57 were unvaccinated while seven received the first dose, 52 the second dose and 26 the third dose of a Covid vaccine according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, 34,901 patients recovered from the disease during this period.
The country recorded 85 deaths with 8,000 cases in March while 1,114 cases with five deaths in April, 816 cases with four deaths in May and 20,278 cases with 18 deaths in June.
On Monday, it reported single death with 349 new cases.
So far, the country's total fatalities reached 29,292 and caseload 2,005,606.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.90 percent on Monday.