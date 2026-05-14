Trump lauds ‘biggest summit’ as Xi talks tackle trade, Iran

The pomp-filled summit began at Beijing’s imposing Great Hall of the People where Xi greeted Trump on the red carpet, with the leaders shaking hands and smiling warmly.

Chinese troops goose-stepped to revolutionary anthems in front of the visiting US president, while schoolchildren waving American and Chinese flags cheered as the two leaders strolled past, Trump occasionally patting Xi on the back.

“You’re a great leader, sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway,” Trump told Xi as they sat across from each other, flanked by their delegations.

“There are those who say this may be the biggest summit ever ... It’s an honour to be with you. It’s an honour to be your friend and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before,” Trump said.

Xi told Trump: “Each country’s success represents an opportunity for the other, and a stable China–US relationship benefits the entire world. When we cooperate, both sides benefit; when we confront each other, both sides suffer.”