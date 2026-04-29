Trump warns Iran better 'get smart soon' and accept nuclear deal

President Donald Trump warned Tehran on Wednesday that it should "get smart soon" and capitulate to Washington's demands for tight controls on its nuclear programme, as a US naval blockade turned the screws on Iran's economy.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth was due to testify before Congress later in the day, but US press reports suggested Trump has already decided to reject Iran''s latest proposed deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Wall Street Journal, he intends to pursue the blockade of Iranian ports until Tehran is forced to dismantle its nuclear programme.

"Iran can''t get their act together... They better get smart soon," Trump posted on his social media platform, above a mocked-up picture of himself toting a rifle in front of explosions wrecking a desert fortress and the slogan: "No more Mr Nice Guy."

Iran has blockaded the strait -- a vital conduit for oil and gas shipments from the Gulf -- since the US and Israel launched the war two months ago, sending shockwaves through the global economy. But its own economy is also suffering.

On Wednesday, the Iranian rial fell to historic lows against the dollar, while Tehran residents speaking to AFP journalists in Paris reported a sense of despair.

"Every time in recent years that negotiations have taken place, the economic situation of the people has only gotten worse. Sanctions have either started or intensified," a 52-year-old architect told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"They go to negotiate and come back with even more sanctions, and the issue is always nuclear. There''s no talk about people, the economy, or freedom. People have the right to not even want to hear the word ''negotiation''," he said.