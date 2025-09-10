The factors behind violent unrest in Nepal

Nepali youth, digitally savvy but bowed down by unemployment and limited opportunities, hit a breaking point this week, furious at an elderly ruling class they see as out of touch.

Dissatisfaction has grown at political instability, corruption, and slow economic development in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.

That escalated into street anger on Monday, triggered by a government ban on social media -- later overturned -- with at least 19 people killed as police sought to crush protests.

The resignation of 73-year-old Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli failed to quell the anger of protesters, who set fire to parliament and a string of other government and political party buildings.