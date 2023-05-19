Tsunami alert lifted after 7.7-magnitude Pacific quake

A tsunami warning in the Pacific has been lifted after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday, sending many islanders fleeing coastal areas.

The quake hit at 0257 GMT, prompting people on multiple South Pacific islands to race to higher ground as sirens warned of possible hazardous waves.

“Based on all available data the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.

It forecasted “minor sea level fluctuations” over the next few hours.