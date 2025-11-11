Trump threatens $1 billion action as BBC apologises for edit error

US President Donald Trump threatened the BBC with a billion-dollar lawsuit Monday as the broadcaster apologised for editing a speech that gave the impression he urged “violent action” ahead of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

In a letter seen by AFP, Trump’s lawyers gave the British broadcaster until Friday to fully retract the documentary containing the edit, apologise and “appropriately compensate” the president “for the harm caused”.

If the BBC does not comply “President Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce his legal and equitable rights... including by filing legal action for no less than $1,000,000,000 (One Billion Dollars) in damages,” it said.

“The BBC is on notice. PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.”