Ukraine says ousted Russian forces near Bakhmut

But Kyiv has acknowledged that movement against heavily fortified Russian positions has been slow and said it had gained only a clutch of land around the war-battered city of Bakhmut last week.

"In the Bakhmut sector, three square kilometres (1.2 square miles) were liberated last week," Deputy Defence minister Ganna Malyar told state television, adding that Ukrainian forces had clawed back 40 square kilometres there since June.

She explained that Ukrainian forces had been diverted from offensive operations around the town -- captured by Russian forces in May -- citing building Russian pressure in the Kharkiv region.

"It was important for the enemy to divert our forces in other directions, so we could not concentrate our forces for the offensive in the Bakhmut sector," Malyar said.

"I emphasised that Ukraine is in dire need of the necessary armaments. These are air defence systems and long-range weapons," Klitschko wrote on social media.

Ukraine's claims of advances in the east came after its air force said it downed several waves of Russian missiles and drones targeting Odesa, the latest in a string of attacks in the southern region on the Black Sea coast.