Key revelations from the ‘Pandora Papers’

An investigation based on one of the biggest ever leaks of financial documents on Sunday exposed a hidden world of shielded wealth belonging to hundreds of politicians and billionaires.

One of the largest ever global media investigations, the “Pandora Papers” involved more than 600 journalists who together analyzed some 11.9 million documents from financial services companies around the world.

They found links between almost 1,000 companies in offshore havens and 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including more than a dozen serving heads of state and government.