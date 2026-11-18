Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin began talks in Shenzhen on Wednesday, a day ahead of a historic three-way summit with Donald Trump in the southern Chinese city.

Thursday’s trilateral has triggered fears that the three powerful men could decide the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.

Washington had signalled that Ukraine -- something Xi vehemently sees as not China’s problem -- was not expected to be addressed, before Trump said that it would.

China has said only that the leaders would hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations” on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.