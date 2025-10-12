Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt

US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will on Monday chair a Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh set to be attended by world leaders including the head of the UN.

The gathering in the Red Sea resort town will bring together "leaders from more than 20 countries", Sisi's office said.

It will seek "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security".

On Sunday, the Egyptian foreign ministry said a "document ending the war in the Gaza Strip" was expected to be signed during the "historic" gathering.

The summit was aimed at inaugurating "a new chapter of peace and security... and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people" in Gaza, it said in a statement.