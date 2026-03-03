Oil rises as expanding US-Israeli conflict with Iran elevates supply risks

Oil prices rose for a third day on Tuesday as the widening US-Israeli conflict with Iran and threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz heightened fears of supply disruptions from the key Middle ​East producing region.

Brent crude futures were at $78.83 a barrel, up $1.10, or 1.4 per cent, by 0107 GMT. ‌

On Monday, the contract surged to as high as $82.37, its highest since January 2025, though it pared those gains to settle 6.7 per cent higher.