US blockade on Iran applies to ships of all nations: CENTCOM
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the ongoing blockade on Iranian ports is being enforced against vessels of all nations entering or leaving Iran’s coastal areas.
In a statement, CENTCOM said the operation is being carried out “impartially” and includes US Navy guided-missile destroyers as part of the assets enforcing the blockade, reports Al Jazeera.
“A typical destroyer has a crew of more than 300 sailors that are highly trained in conducting offensive and defensive maritime operations,” it added.
CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the blockade has been “fully implemented,” claiming US forces have established maritime superiority in the region.
“An estimated 90 per cent of Iran’s economy is fuelled by international trade by sea,” he said on X. “In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea.”
The developments come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran following failed diplomatic efforts and growing concerns over disruptions to global trade and energy supplies.