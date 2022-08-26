Global Covid cases top 604 million

According to the federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 7,916 new cases of Covid were reported in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,386,836 in the country.
With the fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 101,963.
The country also logged 36 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,488 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
The country reported another Covid-linked death and 258 cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,320 while the caseload to 2,010,748, it added.
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 4.38 per cent from Wednesday’s 3.89 percent as 5,894 samples were tested.
The deceased was a woman from Chattogram division.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate remained static at 97.22 per cent.