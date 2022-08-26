International

Global Covid cases top 604 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variantAFP file photo

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 604 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 604,121,644 and the death toll reached 6,482,764 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 95,844,677cases so far and 1,068,111 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

According to the federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 7,916 new cases of Covid were reported in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,386,836 in the country.

With the fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 101,963.

The country also logged 36 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,488 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Covid in Bangladesh

The country reported another Covid-linked death and 258 cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,320 while the caseload to 2,010,748, it added.

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 4.38 per cent from Wednesday’s 3.89 percent as 5,894 samples were tested.

The deceased was a woman from Chattogram division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate remained static at 97.22 per cent.

Read more from International
Post Comment