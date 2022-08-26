Global Covid cases top 604 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 604 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 604,121,644 and the death toll reached 6,482,764 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 95,844,677cases so far and 1,068,111 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.