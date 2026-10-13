NYT, The Economist and AFP join AI copyright coalition

Forty major media groups including The New York Times, The Economist and Agence France-Presse (AFP) have joined a global coalition of publishers that is seeking to prevent AI companies from using their journalism without permission, the group announced on Tuesday.

The coalition, known as SPUR (Standards for Publisher Usage Rights), was launched in February and already included media groups such as the BBC, The Financial Times and the Associated Press news agency as members.

The latest expansion doubles the number of publishers taking part, with the coalition aiming to help media companies track their content, highlight illegal copyright theft, and negotiate commercial deals with the AI groups behind services such as ChatGPT or Claude.