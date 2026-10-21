French PM to meet unions as govt prepares for more protests

France's prime minister plans to meet unions on Wednesday to discuss security and has vowed a "massive" police deployment at protests, following riots in the past week that led to curfews and arrests.

The eurozone's second-largest economy was rocked on the weekend by some of its worst rioting in recent years, just six months before voters head to the polls to elect a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.

Sebastien Lecornu will meet with representatives from five unions on Wednesday morning to discuss "ways and means to guarantee the essential freedom to demonstrate" according to a letter sent to the organisations, which noted some were attempting to subvert the protests with "unacceptable acts."

More protests centred over rising living costs are planned on Saturday, organised by the "Yellow Vest" movement and high school students, with another called for November 5 by labour unions.