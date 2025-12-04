Netanyahu says to visit New York despite Mamdani arrest threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he still planned to visit New York despite incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani’s threats to arrest him in compliance with an International Criminal Court warrant.

“Yes, I’ll come to New York,” Netanyahu said in a virtual interview with the New York Times’ Dealbook forum.

Asked if he would seek to speak to Mamdani, Netanyahu replied, “If he changes his mind and says that we have the right to exist, that’ll be a good opening for a conversation.”