Trump flirts with Ukraine security, with narrow margins

Donald Trump's newfound if vague willingness to entertain security guarantees for Ukraine could be a game-changer, but the US president's right-wing base is already warning him not to go too far.

After a campaign last year spent bashing predecessor Joe Biden over billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, and Trump's public upbraiding of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February, Trump has considered promises to Kyiv to end the Russian invasion.

He has ruled out ground troops as well as NATO membership, siding with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in blaming Ukraine's aspirations for the Western alliance for the February 2022 invasion.

But after Trump welcomed Putin to Alaska on Friday, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff said the Russian president had agreed to a "concession" of the United States offering "Article Five-like protection" for Ukraine, referring to NATO's binding promise that an attack on one is an attack on all.

Some observers doubted Witkoff's understanding of Putin, noting that Moscow publicly has insisted on guarantees for Russia.

But Trump has said "we'll give them very good protection" and has spoken of providing US airpower to enforce any agreement.