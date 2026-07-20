Seven PMs since January 2016: Britain’s decade of ‘chaos’

Britain on Monday was set to gain its seventh prime minister since the start of 2016 as Andy Burnham takes over following the resignation of Keir Starmer.

Labour had criticised the rapid turnover in leadership of the Conservative Party when it was in office, but then ditched its own unpopular leader within two years of winning the July 2024 elections.

Veteran Labour politician Andy Burnham was to acknowledge this trend in his opening speech, saying he is “acutely conscious” of the need for more stable politics.