Cuba 'next' on agenda, after Iran: Trump

President Donald Trump said Friday Cuba was next on his agenda after Iran, predicting that the communist-run island, crippled by a US energy blockade, is "gonna fall pretty soon."

"They want to make a deal so badly," Trump told CNN in a phone interview, a day after suggesting that he would turn to an unspecified project for Cuba after the war against Iran.

"We're really focused on this one right now. We've got plenty of time, but Cuba's ready - after 50 years," he added, explaining that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be his point man on Cuba.

"He's doing some job, and your next one is going to be, we want to do that special Cuba," Trump said.