China and Pakistan outline five-point plan to end Mideast war

China and Pakistan called on Tuesday for an immediate end to the war in the Middle East, and for peace talks as soon as possible, as they agreed to boost their cooperation on Iran.

The two countries outlined a joint initiative "for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region", after a visit from senior Pakistani officials to Beijing.

Both countries have sought to mediate in the Middle East to prevent the conflict from escalating, with Islamabad saying it is ready to host "meaningful talks" between the United States and Iran.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and agreed to "strengthen strategic communication and coordination on the Iran situation and ... make new efforts towards advocating for peace", Beijing said.

Dar's ministry later said the two sides had agreed on a five-point plan, starting with the "immediate cessation of hostilities" and the "start of peace talks as soon as possible".