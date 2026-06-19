US Vice President Vance postpones trip to Switzerland for Iran talks

US Vice President JD Vance postponed a trip to Switzerland for talks that were originally slated for Friday to discuss next steps with the US-Iran agreement on ending the war in the Middle East, according to the White House.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Thursday that he had approved the agreement despite reservations, even as the United States lifted a blockade of Iranian ports.

The signing of the deal on Wednesday by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian set in motion a 60-day period for talks on wider issues between the two foes, including the Iranian nuclear programme.

But there was uncertainty over the next steps, and it appeared unlikely that the two sides, who have had no diplomatic relations since soon after the 1979 Islamic revolution, would hold a signing ceremony and talks in Switzerland on Friday as previously announced.