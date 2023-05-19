G7 leaders reckon with Ukraine, haunted by Hiroshima nuclear legacy

Leaders of the world’s advanced democracies were set to unleash new sanctions against Russia as they gathered for a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, a deeply symbolic backdrop for their effort to bring Moscow to heel over Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders from the G7 rich nations, which also include the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada, were due to visit the peace memorial in the city levelled by an atomic bomb in World War Two.

The leaders are later expected to announce tightenedsanctions on Russia and debate strategy on a more than year-long conflict that shows no signs of easing.