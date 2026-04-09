Trump says US military to stay deployed near Iran until ‘real agreement’ reached

“In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!” Trump wrote.

Iran agreed to reopen the vital thoroughfare during the two-week truce, but said it would maintain “dominion” over it.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key chokepoint through which one-fifth of the world’s oil passes in peacetime.

In a Farsi-language release of demands circulated by Iranian state media, the Islamic republic also insisted that Washington accept its uranium enrichment programme.