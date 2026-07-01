Venezuela quake survivors seek food, shelter as toll rises to nearly 2,000

Tens of thousands of people desperately sought food and shelter in Venezuela on Tuesday after the two earthquakes killed nearly 2,000, but rescue teams managed to pull a 3-year-old boy alive from the rubble six days after the shocks.

Last week’s 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude shocks—one of the worst earthquake disasters in Latin American history—collapsed whole residential complexes, left tens of thousands unaccounted for and prompted frantic search-and-rescue operations for survivors trapped in the ruins.

Hopes were fading fast for more rescues, but nearly a week after the quakes, a Jordanian civil defense team dug the three-year-old boy from the wreckage of a house in Caracas.

