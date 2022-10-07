Human rights champions in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize

The prize comes with a gold medal, a diploma and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $900,000).
The award will be presented at a formal ceremony in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of the prizes' creator, Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel.
Reiss-Andersen said she hoped Bialiatski would be able to attend.
"We do hope ... that he can come to Oslo and receive the honour bestowed upon him", she said.
The Peace Prize is the only Nobel awarded in Oslo, with the other disciplines announced in Stockholm.
On Thursday, French author Annie Ernaux, known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experience of class and gender, won the Nobel Literature Prize.
She is the 17th woman to get the nod out of 119 literature laureates since 1901.
The Nobel season winds up Monday with the Nobel Economics Prize.